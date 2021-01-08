close
Fri Jan 08, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
January 8, 2021

Gigi Hadid promotes Zayn Malik's new song

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Jan 08, 2021

Zayn Malik has taken the internet by storm with his new song titled "Vibez".

The track is a part of Zayn's his upcoming album featuring 11 songs.

On Thursday, Zayn teased his new song Vibez via a Twitter post and fans predict it is from his 'masterpiece' album.

His girlfriend Gigi Hadid took to Instagram to inform her millions of fans that Zayn Mali's new song is out now.


