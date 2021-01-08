Gigi Hadid promotes Zayn Malik's new song

Zayn Malik has taken the internet by storm with his new song titled "Vibez".

The track is a part of Zayn's his upcoming album featuring 11 songs.

On Thursday, Zayn teased his new song Vibez via a Twitter post and fans predict it is from his 'masterpiece' album.

His girlfriend Gigi Hadid took to Instagram to inform her millions of fans that Zayn Mali's new song is out now.



