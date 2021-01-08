Karachi University students' firms among Pakistan's top 10 innovative companies

Representational image. — AFP/File

Karachi University held a ceremony to celebrate and motivate the students whose startups were named among the top 10 companies of Pakistan by the Japan International Cooperation Agency.



"Japan International Cooperation Agency recently released a list of top 10 innovative companies of Pakistan in which three companies are startups of University of Karachi students," a statement from the varsity said.

The companies — Xord, Social Champ, and Sudofy — are startups and contributing to the information technology sector.

The renowned international ranking agency, Good Firm, has included Xord in it’s the top 30 Global Innovative Campiness working in BlockChain.

KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi presents the students with the University’s emblem. — KU

KU Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi congratulated the students and said that they are an inspiration to other students of the University of Karachi. “These companies are positively contributing to the software exports of Pakistan and are representing Pakistan globally.”

He mentioned that these students are an asset to the University of Karachi as well as to the country.

“We know how much energy and potential there is in our students, we just need to tap into their potential and positively channel their energy for the benefit of this country.”

Later, the KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi presented the students with the University’s emblem.

Director Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialization Professor Dr Aliya Rehman, the Chairman Department of Computer Science Professor Dr Nadeem Mahmood, and senior faculty member Badar Sami was also present on this occasion.