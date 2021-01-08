Miley Cyrus gets emotional over the death of beloved pit bull Mary Jane

Miley Cyrus recently penned a sweet note in tribute to her dog Mary Jane and her impact in her life.



The Grammy award winning singer shed light on it all over on Instagram Stories. There she posted a few snaps with her pup and wrote, "Anyone who knows me & it doesn't have to be well is aware that my best friend in the whole world is a rescued pit bull mix named Mary Jane.”

In the next snap Cyrus added that at times it’s easy “to take things for granted” and “let little miracles pass you by without moments of gratitude” but, “never once did I forget the gift I had been given.”

"She was a dog with wings in a way. thanked her repeatedly as she took her last breath for who and what she was been to me. It was something more than a friend or family member. Something so different. You can't define it."

"Our connection was purely DIVINE. An incomparable love. We've never said hurtful things we didn't mean to each other. Never have we fought and went to bed angry. Not once has our loyalty wavered."

Later on into the same post the singer added that Mary Jane had rescued me "every time my heart has broken” and “put me back together again.”

Before concluding, she summed it all up in a captivating line and claimed, "Going thru this pain without her magic power is so lonely." (sic)