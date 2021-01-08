Singer Pink shares a touching post to celebrate 15 years of marriage to Carey Hart

Pop singer and songwriter Alecia Beth Moore, known professionally as Pink, penned down a heartfelt note for hubby Carey Hart as the couple celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary.



The Pop star turned to Instagram and shared loved-up throwback photos with the hubby with a touching caption to mark 15 years of their marriage.

Pink, 41, wrote, “15 years. Proud of us babe.”

The I'm Not Dead singer said, “See, sometimes being stubborn pays off. What a wild ride it’s been, once we learned how to stay in our race line. Here’s to at least the next 15 months hahahAh.”

“I love you and I love our family,’ she added.

Pink tied the knot with motorcycle racer Carey Hart in 2006 and the couple have two children.