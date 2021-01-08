Jeffree Star, Kanye West dating rumours blow up the internet: Here's the truth

Jeffree Star accused of becoming the reason behind Kanye West, Kim Kardashian divorce

Internet was rife with rumours that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are headed for divorce, and the person being behind the split is beauty guru Jeffree Star.

This crazy theory was spreading like wildfire on the internet, until Jeffree cleared the air himself.

Quashing the rumours in a video, he said that the theory is the “dumbest sh*t I think I’ve ever read in my life," a “lie” that he’s sleeping with a man who he’s “never hung out with.”

“Let me just say this one time for any news outlet, I like very tall men. Me and Kanye have never hung out and this whole thing is really funny,” Jeffree said in the 23-minute video, which eventually delves into his usual beauty content. “So, I guess if this is the start to my New Year, then Happy New Year… I really can’t and if Kris Jenner orchestrated this whole thing, Happy New Year sweetie girl,” Jeffree reiterated.

"I woke up and my phone was blowing up, and I was like, ‘Oh my God, what in the scandal is going on today?’ I honestly had no idea, right. I’m keeping to myself, I’m living in this beautiful state [Wyoming], I’m loving life.”

