Kim Kardashian aims to secure settlement deal prior to divorce finalization: report

Kim Kardashian has reportedly seeking a major settlement deal with Kanye West through her high-powered attorney Laura Wasser and has no intentions of backing down.



A source close to the couple recently spoke to US Weekly regarding the current state of Kim and Kanye’s divorce and was quoted saying, “Kim wants the divorce settlement finalized before formally filing. Settlement talks are ongoing. Kim wants to control the PR campaign of the divorce and she was blindsided by leaks about the divorce reports.”

Currently, the only thing on the couple’s mind is their children and a full custody agreement. According to The Sun, the duo “won’t be backing down”.

“Neither of them want to seem like the loser in this divorce and they both will fight hard for their kids. Kim has made it clear she wants full custody so if Kanye tries to fight her on that, the custody battle will be brutal.”