Johnny Depp's Hollywood Hills home raided by police after a woman broke into his mansion

A woman reportedly broke into Johnny Depp's home at Hollywood Hills and fled after the security system activated.



The woman, who was reportedly homeless, broke into the actor's house over the weekend and had fled the property before police arrived.

According to reports, the alleged thief entered the home with intention of burglary. But, it is unclear if anything was taken from the 57-year-old actor's home.



The 'Pirates of the Caribbean actor was not at home at the time of the alleged break-in. However, the woman was reportedly later found nearby and arrested on suspicion of burglary.

Last year In November, the High Court backed Johnny Depp's ex-wife Amber Heard's claims that he battered her during their marriage.



Police arrived at Johnny Depp's mansion after alleged burglary and arrested the suspect from the area.