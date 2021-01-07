Fatherhood helped me experience very different kind of love: Rupert Grint

Harry Potter star Rupert Grint has said that fatherhood enabled to experience a "very different kind of love".

Speaking to Comicbook.com, the 32-year-old said that being a father has given him a different view of life since he welcomed his daughter Wednesday Grint with girlfriend Georgia Groome in May last year.

The actor also spoke about his new Apple+ series Servant, which is a story about a couple Dorothy and Sean who are being visited by a strange force following their child’s death. Grint takes on the role of the child’s uncle Julian.

"It’s very strange. It definitely has kind of changed my perspective on things but also in a helpful way. It was something I never really had much of an idea of, it was that kind of love, it’s a very different love and kind of getting into the head space of Dorothy and the grief, what it means to lose a child is kind of unimaginable and kind of hones in on that…you would do anything to get your child back," he said.

"So yeah, it’s definitely helped in some ways."

"I think it’s probably the worst show to be a part of if you’ve just become a dad," he joked.