close
Thu Jan 07, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
January 7, 2021

The Weeknd’s ‘Save Your Tears’ could be about Selena Gomez: Here’s how

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Jan 07, 2021

After The Weeknd’s new music video was recently dropped, the rapper took the internet by storm.

While his dramatically-altered face itself became a topic of discourse, a major part of the fans started speculating that his new track, Save Your Tears, is about none other than his ex-girlfriend, Selena Gomez.

The rumours spiraled after an actor who had an uncanny resemblance to the Rare hit maker was hired for the music video of the song.

“Girl dancing looks like Selena…even sounds like he said her name,” wrote one user on YouTube.

“Am I the only one hearing ‘Selena’ [in] the background,” wrote another observant fan.

“Hold up… is ‘save your tears’ about selena?!? ‘i saw you in a crowded room’ abel PLEASEEEE #AfterHours,” a third chimed in.

Latest News

More From Entertainment