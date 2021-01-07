TikToker Chase Hudson stars in MGK's musical film

Machine Gun Kelly on Wednesday released a new teaser trailer along with the release date for his musical film Downfalls High.

According to a report, the "first of its kind musical experience" is soundtracked by Kelly's highly-acclaimed 2020 album Tickets To My Downfall and will be narrated by MGK and blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.

After dropping the trailer on YouTube, the Cleveland rapper took to Instagram to share a poster on his stories.

The musician also tagged some cast members on the video and photo sharing app.

The film, which will also feature Maggie Lindemann, Trippie Redd, Blackbear, Iann Dior, Chase Hudson, and Sydney Sweeney was directed by MGK and Mod Sun and is now set for release on January 15.