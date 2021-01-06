close
Wed Jan 06, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
January 6, 2021

Burglars targeted Dr. Dre's residence while rapper hospitalised

American rapper Dr. Dre’s residence was reportedly targeted by burglars while he was hospitalised after suffering a brain aneurysm.

The 55-year-old was hospitalised after he suffered a bleeding in the brain on Monday.

According to ABC7, the famed rapper’s Brentwood residence was targeted on Tuesday as security were able to encounter the burglars before police came in.

According to the report, police officers chased an SUV vehicle and took four people in custody.

It was found that the vehicle was full of burglary tools but nothing is believed to be stolen from Dr. Dre’s home. 

