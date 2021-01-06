BTS’s Suga sheds light on the ‘sheer emptiness’ of the stage: ‘Something is missing’

BTS’s Suga recently touched upon the sheer emptiness he felt on stage after he was made to sit out year-end promotional activities due to rehabilitation after shoulder surgery.

The singer shed light on his true feelings during an interview with Weverse magazine.

There he was quoted saying that its “Not necessarily because I’m not there but because something that should be there is missing.”

During the length of his recuperation Suga was so uneasy with everything that he turned back towards his hobbies to pass the time.

He concluded by saying, “I felt so frustrated that I tried out new things. I even watched movies I didn’t’ watch. I started playing the guitar lately and I’m having this urge to broaden my scope of music. And since my interest in the music industry in the U.S. grew, I’m getting prepared, studying English and all.”