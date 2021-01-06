close
Wed Jan 06, 2021
Pakistan

Talha Hashmi
January 6, 2021

Watch: Scared ostrich flees park, runs across a road in Karachi

  • Ostrich runs across a road in Karachi, scaring onlookers
  • The ostrich had escaped a private park when water entered it
  • The bird was caught by two employees of the park who locked it up 

KARACHI: It's not often that you see an ostrich running frantically on a road in the mist of heavy traffic. 

However, the exact same thing happened on Tuesday when an ostrich escaped a private park in the city and ran onto a road. 

The bird ran across a road in the city's Korangi No. 4 area, confirmed police.

"Ostriches are afraid of water. This one escaped from a private park when water entered it", said police. "The park's employees ran after it and captured the bird."

