Watch: Scared ostrich flees park, runs across a road in Karachi





Ostrich runs across a road in Karachi, scaring onlookers

The ostrich had escaped a private park when water entered it

The bird was caught by two employees of the park who locked it up



KARACHI: It's not often that you see an ostrich running frantically on a road in the mist of heavy traffic.

However, the exact same thing happened on Tuesday when an ostrich escaped a private park in the city and ran onto a road.

The bird ran across a road in the city's Korangi No. 4 area, confirmed police.

"Ostriches are afraid of water. This one escaped from a private park when water entered it", said police. "The park's employees ran after it and captured the bird."