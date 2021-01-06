Watch: Scared ostrich flees park, runs across a road in Karachi

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: It's not often that you see an ostrich running frantically on a road in the mist of heavy traffic.
However, the exact same thing happened on Tuesday when an ostrich escaped a private park in the city and ran onto a road.
The bird ran across a road in the city's Korangi No. 4 area, confirmed police.
"Ostriches are afraid of water. This one escaped from a private park when water entered it", said police. "The park's employees ran after it and captured the bird."