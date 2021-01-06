Sia believes parenting is riddled with ‘painful yet rewarding’ experiences

Renowned singer and songwriter Sia is a doting mother-of-two and admits one of her adopted sons is having more issues fitting into the family than the other because the concept of a parent who will “love them forever” is something they still struggle to comprehend.



The Grammy award winning singer shed light on her struggles with motherhood during an interview on The Project.

There she was quoted saying, "It's hard. It's been both painful and rewarding and all I can say really is that I just have to just keep reminding them that I'll be here, I'm never going anywhere, and I love them.”

She also touched upon the sheer terror of "getting it wrong" during her interview and admitted, "I think it's just scary to have someone say 'I'll love you forever' when you've been in 28 different homes your entire life.”

"Motherhood is the best thing I’ve ever done. It’s one of the hardest, but I have obviously such an overflow of love that I could definitely see myself doing it again, but not for a while. The next thing I’m planning to do is foster actual infants.”

"Maybe [their mother] is drug-addicted and then I could help look after them until, you know, their mum can get back on the wagon or an adoptive home is found. If I can do that then I think I’ll feel like I’m superhuman.”

Now "I've decided to stop talking about it. I made a bit of a boo-boo because they're my new children. I've only had them for a year. I'm such an open book that I forget not everyone else is. While I didn't get into trouble for blabbing about his [her son's] children - I was peeing, which is where I have my best thoughts, and I realised that it was not my news to share with the world ... I instantly realised I can't talk about my children's private lives. I'm just learning how to be a mother."