Dr Dre updates fans about his health after being hospitalized

Veteran US rapper and record producer Andre Romelle Young, known professionally as Dr. Dre, who suffered a brain aneurysm and was in intensive care, has updated his fans about his health, saying he will be back home soon.



Dr. Dre on Tuesday was admitted to hospital and was getting care from his medical team after media reports claimed that he suffered a brain aneurysm.

Taking to Instagram, Dre said “Thanks to my family, friends and fans for their interest and well wishes. I’m doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team.”



“I will be out of hospital and back home soon. Shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars”, he added.