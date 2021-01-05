close
Tue Jan 05, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
January 5, 2021

Queen Elizabeth's former staff member sentenced to prison: report

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Jan 05, 2021

The Queen's former staff member Adamo Canto has reportedly been jailed for allegedly stealing  items from Buckingham Palace, according to report.

Adamo Canto, a former royal employee, was sentenced to eight months in prison  after he  pleaded guilty to stealing valuables from the palace worth up to $130,000. 

He reportedly made $10,459 after selling around dozens of the stolen items. He was re-selling items from the palace, according to Daily Mail .

The stolen things included signed photos of Meghan Markle, Prince Harry - the Duke and Duchess of Sussex -   and other royals, according to reports.

He was also accused of stealing the signed pictures of Kate Middleton and Prince William, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge,  and a personalized cell phone made for Prince Andrew.

Canto was allegedly in debt  of around $10,500 before carrying out the criminal activities.

Adamo Canto, former employee of  Buckingham Palace,  was sentenced at Westminster Magistrates' Court  this week after pleading guilty to several  counts. He allegedly stole Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's signed photos.

Latest News

More From Entertainment