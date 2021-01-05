Kim Kardashian flaunts her curves amid rumours of separation from Kanye West

Kim Kardashian shared a steamy picture from her dressing room amid rumours of separation from her husband Kanye West.

The reality star showed off her toned abs and stunning curves as she sported skimpy outfit for a pose which she shared on Instagram.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star's latest post sent her followers wild amid speculations about her split with the rapper.

In the picture, the 40-year-old is seen pouting at the camera in tiny grey top and matching shorts.



According to new report, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are staying away from each other as the father of her children has no intention to move back to LA.



Kim Kardashian appeared makeup -free to show off her natural beauty in the fresh-faced picture. In the background, the Kanye West's wife also displayed her messy dressing room in the picture.