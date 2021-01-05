close
Tue Jan 05, 2021
January 5, 2021

Kim Kardashian flaunts her curves amid rumours of separation from Kanye West

Tue, Jan 05, 2021

Kim Kardashian shared a steamy picture from her dressing room  amid rumours  of separation from   her husband Kanye West. 

The reality star showed off her toned abs and stunning curves as she sported  skimpy outfit for a pose  which she shared on Instagram.

 The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star's latest post sent her followers wild  amid speculations about her split with the rapper.

In the picture, the 40-year-old  is seen  pouting at the camera in tiny grey top and  matching shorts.

According to new report, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are staying away from each other  as the  father of her children  has no intention to  move back to LA.

Kim Kardashian appeared makeup -free to show off her natural beauty in the fresh-faced picture. In the background, the  Kanye West's wife  also displayed her  messy  dressing room in the picture.

