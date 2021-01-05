Pakistan lauds Kuwait's role in resolving Saudi Arabia-Qatar dispute

FO Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri addresses a press conference. File photo

Pakistan welcomes Riyadh and Doha's decision to reopen borders

FO says such moves will resolve "outstanding issues" between GCC states

Islamabad hopes GCC Summit will lead to improved cooperation among member states

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Tuesday appreciated the emir of Kuwait for his role in resolving the differences between Saudi Arabia and Qatar after the two countries decided to reopen their borders.

"Pakistan welcomes the decision by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the State of Qatar to reopen the land, air and sea borders between the two countries," said the Foreign Office in a statement.

The FO also appreciated the "other steps being taken" by the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries. It said that such moves will lead to the resolution of outstanding issues between the GCC states that have persisted for almost four years.

"His [Emir of Kuwait] persistent and sincere efforts, and cooperation of the GCC countries, led to this important and amicable outcome," read the FO statement.

Islamabad hoped that today's GCC Summit in Al-Ula will further build on the encouraging developments and "lead to enhanced confidence and cooperation" among the GCC states.

The FO reiterated that Islamabad attaches high importance to its relationship with the GCC and all member states.

Saudi Arabia reopens land border with Qatar

In a breakthrough development on Tuesday Saudi Arabia opened its land borders with Qatar to resolve the political dispute that led Riyadh and its allies to impose a boycott on Qatar.

The announcement came on the eve of the GCC summit and could pave the way towards ending a three-year-old feud, read a news report published in Al-Jazeera.

According to the Kuwait's foreign minister, after the resumption of land border activities, Saudi Arabia is set to reopen its airspace and sea border as well.

Kuwait and the United States were trying to end the row in which Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and non-Gulf state Egypt severed diplomatic, trade, and travel ties with Qatar in mid-2017, shattering regional unity which Washington says hinders efforts to contain Iran.



Qatar has repeatedly denied the allegations and said there was “no legitimate justification” for the severance of relations.