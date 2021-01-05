4 ducks in 8 innings: Twitter lashes out at Shan Masood over hapless performance





Shan Masood walking back to pavilion. File photo

Shan Masood has scored 4 ducks in the past 8 innings

He has scored a pair of ducks in this Test match

Twitter lashes out at Shan Masood for poor performance

Pakistan's left-handed opening batsman Shan Masood has earned the public's ire on social media after scoring a pair of ducks in the second Test match against New Zealand.

New Zealand started and ended day 3 at Christchurch against Pakistan on a high note. After frustrating Pakistan's pace attack, Kane Williamson's men struck gold by dismissing Shan Masood for naught before stumps on day 3.

The left-handed Pakistan opener has scored a pair of ducks in the second Test against New Zealand, which when paired with his duck from the second innings of the previous Test gives him three straight failures.

