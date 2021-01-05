close
Tue Jan 05, 2021
January 5, 2021

4 ducks in 8 innings: Twitter lashes out at Shan Masood over hapless performance

Tue, Jan 05, 2021


Shan Masood walking back to pavilion. File photo
  • Shan Masood has scored 4 ducks in the past 8 innings
  • He has scored a pair of ducks in this Test match
  • Twitter lashes out at Shan Masood for poor performance

Pakistan's left-handed opening batsman Shan Masood has earned the public's ire on social media after scoring a pair of ducks in the second Test match against New Zealand. 

New Zealand started and ended day 3 at Christchurch against Pakistan on a high note. After frustrating Pakistan's pace attack, Kane Williamson's men struck gold by dismissing Shan Masood for naught before stumps on day 3.

The left-handed Pakistan opener has scored a pair of ducks in the second Test against New Zealand, which when paired with his duck from the second innings of the previous Test gives him three straight failures.

Below are some examples of how Twitter bashed Shan Masood for his hapless form.


