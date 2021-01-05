Pakistan status of major non-NATO ally may be terminated





WASHINGTON: A bill has been introduced by US Republican Congressman Andy Biggs to terminate Pakistan’s designation as a major non-NATO ally.

Currently, there are 17 Major non-NATO allies

The bill to remove Pakistan's special status, which allows access to US defence supplies and participation in cooperative defence research and development programmes.

Pakistan was given the designation as a major non-NATO ally during the Bush administration in 2004.

The bill has been referred to the House Committee on Foreign Affairs.

The Economic Times reported that this new bill will also ask the president to certify that Pakistan has shown progress in order to arrest and prosecute senior leaders and mid-level operatives of the Haqqani Network in Pakistan.