Wasim Akram reminisces his uncle's wedding with a classic throwback picture

Former Pakistani captain Wasim Akram cherished his childhood days with a classic throwback picture of himself when he attended his uncle's wedding as a 'serbala'.

He posted the vintage picture on Instagram, sharing that the memorable photograph was shared by his mother with him.

The 'classic' photograph, which was shared a couple of hours ago, has already gathered over 15,000 likes and comments from Akram's fans.







"My mom sent me this classic picture of me with my Mamo (maternal uncle) on his wedding day," the former cricketer wrote in the caption.

"If I remember correctly, I got to keep all the cash," he shared on the picture-sharing app, reminiscing that he also enjoyed the horse ride, which is a tradition followed in South Asia, especially, where the groom along with his family arrives on a horse at the wedding.



Young Wasim is seen sitting with the groom dressed in traditional attire in the picture.

