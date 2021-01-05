Saudi Arabia reopens land border with Qatar





Abu Samara border crossing to Saudi Arabia in Qatar. Photo Courtesy: Al-Jazeera.

After the land border, Saudi Arabia is set to reopen its airspace and sea border as well.

Kuwait and the US have been trying to end the long-sought dispute among the Gulf states.



In a bid to resolve the political dispute that led Riyadh and its allies to impose a boycott on Qatar, Saudi Arabia on Tuesday reopened its land border with the latter.

According to the news report published in Al-Jazeera, the announcement came on the eve of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) summit and could pave the way towards ending a three-year-old feud.



Kuwait and the United States have been trying to end the long-sought dispute in which Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and non-Gulf Egypt severed diplomatic, trade, and travel ties with Qatar in mid-2017.

Qatar has repeatedly denied the allegations and said there was “no legitimate justification” for the severance of relations.



After the resumption of land border activities, Saudi Arabia is set to reopen its airspace and sea border as well, according to Kuwait's foreign minister.