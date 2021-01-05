close
Tue Jan 05, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
January 5, 2021

Eminem's intense drug addiction made him forget how to rap

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Jan 05, 2021
'I don’t even remember recording, but record a lot of songs,' said Eminem about his drug abuse problem

Eminem had to relearn and re-programme himself to become accustomed to rap again.

The rapper revealed on  SiriusXM’s Gray Rizzy that he did not mean to offend Rihanna when he sided with Chris Brown over their domestic abuse spat, because at the time he was relearning how to rap.

“Like the rhyme schemes didn’t even sound like familiar to me. So I was caught off guard too. I was like, ‘What the [expletive], I said that?'” Eminem recalled.

“I said it and I was wrong for saying that. It was [expletive] stupid. You know, a lot of times, especially with the Relapse  record, when I first started learning how to rap again, because of the drug situation that I went through and having to relearn a lot of things, that was one of those things that it was like, ‘Well, if it rhyme, say it,'” the Slim Shady rapper continued.

“I should have thought better of it,” Eminem shared. “You know, it was one of those things that, like I said, I don’t even remember recording, but record a lot of songs. So it was like, it’s, it’s tough sometimes.”

Latest News

More From Entertainment