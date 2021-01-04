Spectators' capacity slashed at Sydney Cricket Ground

General view of the Sydney Cricket Ground. — AFP/File

SYDNEY: The number of spectators at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) has been slashed as a result of which only 25 per cent of people can now watch the Test match to be played between Australia and India.

According to Cricket Australia (CA), despite having a capacity of 38,000, only 9,500 spectators can go to the stadium at a time.

In this regard, the CA said that the decision was made in consultation with the New South Wales (NSW) authorities in the wake of the surge in coronavirus cases.

The Cricket Australia said that the tickets already purchased would be refunded, while the present ticket holders would be given preference for a resale.

This may be recalled that the Pink Test will begin from January 7 at the Sydney Cricket Ground.