Watch Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi Webster snowboard like a pro

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi Webster has a knack for snowboarding and is well on her way to becoming a pro.
Taking to Instagram, the makeup mogul posted a video of her beloved daughter taking on a bunny slope.
Wearing a neon green helmet and a cream-coloured snowsuit, the two-year-old impressively went down the slope without any issues.
In the video, her family was ecstatic as they cheered for her saying, "Go, baby!".
The proud mother gave her daughter a high five and said, "That was amazing!" while she captioned the video, "My little pro!!!".
"She is such a rock star!!!!! Go Stormi go!!!!!" commented Khloe Kardashian.
Meanwhile, supermodel Gigi Hadid commented laughing emojis while model Fai Khadra commented, "Weeeeeeeeee!!!!!! No one shreds harder!!".
Take a look: