Meghan Markle, Prince Harry slammed for taking a dig at Prince Charles

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are getting an earful yet again after their latest move with their Archewell project.

While netizens had already blasted the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for snubbing Prince Charles in their New Year message on the Archewell website, royal expert Angela Levin has also criticized the pair.

In a piece penned for The Telegraph, Levin noted how the Prince of Wales was completely overlooked by the couple, despite the financial and emotional support they sought from him following their exit.

"There is no mention of his father, the man who saved the couple’s wedding day when he walked Meghan halfway down the aisle, in the absence of her own father,” she wrote.

"When the pair gave up their elaborately renovated home in Frogmore Cottage, Windsor, and moved to the US, it reportedly fell to the Prince of Wales to help them,” she continued.

"The pair also ask for their devotees to write in with suggestions for how to 'activate compassion' around the world. Someone should tell them there is no button to press; it is already there in our hearts and souls,” she added.

In a message posted on New Year, the couple wrote: "I am my mother's son. And I am our son's mother. Together we bring you Archewell.”

"We believe in the best of humanity. Because we have seen the best of humanity. We have experienced compassion and kindness, From our mothers and strangers alike. In the face of fear, struggle and pain, it can be easy to lose sight of this. Together, we can choose courage, healing, and connection. Together, we can choose to put compassion in action,” they wrote.

"We invite you to join us. As we work to build a better world. One act of compassion at a time,” they added.