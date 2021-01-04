Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to be invited by pals to their wedding vow renewal

Chloe Madeley and James Haskell would reportedly invite Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to their wedding vow renewal ceremony.

According to a media outlet, Madeley has revealed that she and her husband will invite the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to their 'big fat party', but they are not sure if the couple would grace the event.



Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are friends to the the celebrity couple, who tied the knot in 2018.

The 23-year-old TV personality and the rugby star are reportedly planning to celebrate their marriage again with a lavish party in the South of France.

When asked about the guest list, Chloe revealed: 'Yes, they [Prince Harry and Meghan] will be invited, but whether or not they will come is a different question entirely.



People have started speculations whether Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who are living in Montecito, would attend the event of their pals.

