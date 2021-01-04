close
Mon Jan 04, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
January 4, 2021

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to be invited by pals to their wedding vow renewal

Chloe Madeley and James Haskell would reportedly  invite Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to their wedding vow renewal ceremony.

According to a media outlet, Madeley has revealed that she and her husband will invite the Duke and Duchess of Sussex  to their 'big fat party', but they are  not sure if the couple would grace the event. 

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are friends to  the the celebrity couple, who  tied the knot in  2018.

The 23-year-old TV personality and the rugby star are reportedly planning to celebrate their marriage again with a lavish  party in the South of France.

When asked about the guest list, Chloe revealed: 'Yes, they [Prince Harry and Meghan] will be invited, but whether or not they will come is a different question entirely.

People have started speculations whether Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who are living in Montecito,  would  attend  the event of their pals.

