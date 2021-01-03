close
Sun Jan 03, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
January 3, 2021

Snoop Dogg mocks Eminem's diss track on social media

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Jan 03, 2021

Snoop Dogg fans think he is would react to Eminem's diss track  "Zeus" which was a apart of "Music  To Be Murdered By:Side B". 

Snoop Dogg finally spoke up about Eminem's latest song "Zeus" in which he was dissed by the Detroit native.

Eminem targeted Snoop after the latter took shot at him in an interview which came as a surprise to the "Lose Yourself" rapper.

Zeus was a part of Eminem's surprise album "Music To Be Murdered By: Side B".


