Snoop Dogg mocks Eminem's diss track on social media

Snoop Dogg fans think he is would react to Eminem's diss track "Zeus" which was a apart of "Music To Be Murdered By:Side B".

Snoop Dogg finally spoke up about Eminem's latest song "Zeus" in which he was dissed by the Detroit native.

Eminem targeted Snoop after the latter took shot at him in an interview which came as a surprise to the "Lose Yourself" rapper.

Commenting on an Instagram post on an Eminem fan page, Snoop Dogg wrote, "Pray I don't answer this soft a** s****"."

Zeus was a part of Eminem's surprise album "Music To Be Murdered By: Side B".





