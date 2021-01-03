close
Sun Jan 03, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
January 3, 2021

Zoe Kravitz, husband Karl Glusman split after 18 months of marriage, actress files for divorce: report

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Jan 03, 2021
Zoe Kravitz, husband Karl Glusman split after 18 months of marriage, actress files for divorce: report

US actress Zoe Kravitz and her husband Karl Glusman have split after 18 months of their marriage, according to media reports.

The Big Little Lies star, 32, and Karl were first romantically linked in October 2016 and tied the knot in June 2019.

According to People, Kravitz has filed for divorce in New York court on December 23.

A representative of Kravitz has confirmed the split of the celebrity couple.

The reason for the split is unknown.

Meanwhile, Karl has also deleted all photos of Zoe and their wedding from his Instagram handle.

