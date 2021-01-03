Ashanti announces she and her parents are now free of Covid-19

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Ashanti and her parents have defeated coronavirus after they were diagnosed with Covid-19, the singer and songwriter has announced.
The R&B singer turned to Instagram and announced that she and her family are now free of COVID-19.
In the statement Ashanti said, “Starting off the new year Amazing and Covid free!!! Got my negative results back 2 days ago! Happy New Year y’all”.
She posted the statement with caption, “Feeling grateful. My parents and I got our negative results back right in time to start off the New Year healthy, happy & loved. Wishing y’all all an Amazing 202WON. #grateful.”
On December 12, the singer first revealed that she had tested positive for coronavirus.
“Hey y’all I can’t believe I’m saying this but I tested positive for Covid-19. I’m ok and not in any pain. I’m actually down to the verzuz from my house…we’re trying to figure it all out!!!”