Sun Jan 03, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
January 3, 2021

Kate Middleton’s hopes for 2020 were nixed by Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Jan 03, 2021

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s exit last year came as a huge blow to everyone in the British royal family.

And this includes the three little Cambridge kids who were left heartbroken along with their mum Kate Middleton after they had hoped they would spend more time with the Sussex’s first-born, Archie Harrison.

While Harry and William had both grown up with a strong bond with their cousins, Zara Tindall, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, the Duchess of Cambridge had hoped for her kids to also find the same connection with their cousin Archie.

However, as Megxit came in between the plans, the kids as well as Kate were left disheartened.

A source spilled details about this to Us Weekly, saying that Kate was “hoping that in the new year, the cousins will spend more time together”.

It was further revealed that the Cambridge kids “adore” their baby cousin but “like most children, they’re easily distracted and resilient.”

