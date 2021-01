Larry King battles COVID-19 from the hospital amidst multiple health scares

Legendary television personality Larry King has been hospitalized in Los Angeles after testing positive for COVID-19.



The broadcasting icon, 87, had previously spent weeks in the hospital over numerous health scares, including a cardiac arrest, a stroke, diabetes as well as prostate and lung cancer.

King was admitted in the hospital on his 87th birthday over blood flow issues.

According Roger Friedman’s Showbiz 411, the veteran talk show host has been ill since the past ten days.

As per Daily Mail, his wife, Shawn, and their two kids, Chance and Cannon, cannot visit him either.

King was currently in the process of getting a divorce from his wife but the two remain on good terms.

He had lost his two children last year, son Andy, 65, from a heart attack, and daughter Chaia, 55, from lung cancer.