Unwanted Prince Harry's birth filled Charles with disappointment as he 'wished for daughter'

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Prince Harry was the unwanted child of Charles and Princess Diana as the Prince always wanted a daughter.
Charles was filled with disdain after he got to know he has been blessed with a son, for the second time, upon Harry's birth.
The revelation was made by royal biographer Andrew Morton, who wrote in transcripts of his and Princess Diana's unfiltered conversation in the re-release of Diana: Her True Story - In Her Own Words.
Diana told Morton how she knew the sex of the baby before he was born, but did not tell Charles as he wanted a daughter.
"He wanted two children and he wanted a girl," Diana explained
When Harry was born, she claimed Charles' reaction was, "Oh God, it's a boy," followed by, "and he's even got red hair."
"Prince Charles never really stopped expressing his disappointment at the birth of his second son," a source said.
During Harry's christening, reports suggest Charles told Diana's mother, "We were so disappointed - we thought it would be a girl."