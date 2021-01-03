Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's royal return branded 'dead in the water'

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry goals and ambitions may be competely different than the rest of the royal family

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's plausible return to the royal family might never happen.



According to a royal insider, the Duke and Duchess's commercial deals may have ruffled a lot of feathers in the Buckingham Palace.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, the source said that Harry and Meghan's goals and ambitions may be competely different than the rest of the royal family.

"It's solely down to the choices they have made. There is no anger or animosity [on behalf of the Royal Family]," they said.

"But every commercial deal that has been done by the Sussexes has been a nail in the coffin of any kind of return to royal life," the insider continued.

Another source said that returning to the royal family means, the couple will have to give up their commercial deals which they 'clearly do not want.'