Sun Jan 03, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
January 3, 2021

Justin Bieber twins with wife Hailey Baldwin in stylish black attire

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Jan 03, 2021
 Justin Bieber took to Instagram to post loved-up selfies with wife Hailey Baldwin on Saturday

Justin Bieber is basking in the glory of all the success his new single Anyone mustered after getting released on New Year's.

To celebrate the achievement, the Canadian singer took to Instagram to post loved-up selfies with wife Hailey Baldwin on Saturday.

In the photos, Hailey and Justin can be seen hugging each other, while wearing matching outfits.

While Justin wore a black suit, Hailey stunned in an LBD.

She accessorised her look with golden statement neck piece and a pair of earrings.



