January 3, 2021

Bella Hadid called Princess of Nazareth by her father on social media

Sun, Jan 03, 2021

Mohamed Hadid on Friday showered praises on his talented daughter  Bella Hadid as she posted a video of her latest shoot.

Bella shared a clip of her new shoot on Instagram. The video has been viewed by over a million people, with hundreds of fans commenting on it.

Among those who commented on the model's Instagram post was her dad Mohamed Hadid.

"My Princess of Nazareth and queen of Gallalie @bellahadid Love from your Babba," wrote her father in the comments.

Hadid's comment was prominent among all those who praised Bella on the photo-video sharing app. 

