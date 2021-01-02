Sophie Turner shares her views about Harry Styles' new song

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Harry Styles took the internet by storm with his new song and music video for which he teamed up with Phoebe Waller-Bridge.
Sophie Turner on Friday took to Instagram to share her opinion about Harry Styles' "Treat People With Kindness".
Taking to her stories, the "Game Of Thrones" star shared a picture of Harry and Phoebe Waller-Bridge.
Sharing a picture of the pair, Sophie wrote: "F******" incredible video &song".
Earlier this year, Sophie Turner gave birth to a girl with husband Joe Jonas, the first child for the celebrity couple.
British actress Turner, 24, who played Sansa Stark on “Game of Thrones,” and Jonas, a member of pop band the Jonas Brothers, married quietly in May 2019 and have adopted a low-key public profile.