Lori Loughlin looking for acting opportunities after serving jail term

Lori Loughlin is on a lookout for opportunities to act after successfully completing prison term for two months.

The Full House alum walked out of jail a free woman on December 28, reuniting with her daughter.

As revealed by a source, Loughlin is also focusing on her family for now.

“She previously expressed that she would love to act again at some point,” the insider said.

“She always loved her career. She loves filming and creating movies. The only focus right now, though, is to reunite with Mossimo," they added.

Loughlin was sentenced to two months in jail after pleading guilty to the college admissions scandal.

The actress's husband, Mossimo Giannuli, is currently serving a five-month sentence for his involvement in the scam.