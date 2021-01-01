Kate Winslet recalls harsh bullying: ‘They teased me for acting’

Kate Winslet had a lot of troubles with bullying back when she was a child and she isn’t afraid to get candid over it all.

Winslet opened up about it all during her interview with The Guardian. Winslet opened up about all of her struggles during her interview with The Guardian. There she was quoted saying, “When I was younger, when I was 14, I was told by a drama teacher that I might do OK if I was happy to settle for the fat girl parts.”

“So what I always feel in these moments is that any young woman who has ever been put down by a teacher, by a friend, by even a parent, just don’t listen to any of it. Because that’s what I did – I kept on going, and I overcame my fears and got over my insecurities.”

This is not the first time the singer shed light on her struggles with bullies, during a past charity event, according to Vanity Fair, she spoke out about her aspirations of becoming an Oscar-winning star.

She admitted that due to her larger frame children tormented her. They called me Blubber. Teased me for wanting to act. Locked me in the cupboard. Laughed at me.”