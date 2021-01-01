BTS’s ‘Not Today’ becomes 11th track to surpass 450 Million views

Global singing sensation BTS recently marked another milestone by becoming the 11th music video (MV) to amass over 450 Million views.



The MV amassed this monumental win at around 29th December 2020 on 3:40pm (KST).

For those unaware the MV was unveiled back on February 2017 and in total it took about three years, ten months and nine days to reach this feat.

Check it out below:



