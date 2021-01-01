Weather update: Karachi experiences coldest winter in 10 years

Karachi is expected to remain dry and cold during the next 24 hours. Photo: Geo. tv/File

Port city sees coldest night in 10 years

Weather in Karachi to stay chilly for next 24 hours

KARACHI: With the temperature dropping to 5.6°C, the port city broke a 10-year record for the lowest temperature on Friday.

According to a statement issued by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the last time Karachi's temperature dropped lowest at 6.5°C was in 2014.



The cold spell is expected to continue for the next 24 hours with a humidity level of 46% and winds blowing from the north at 10km per hour.

Previously, the Met Office had predicted that the cold wave would last till Sunday, January 3, with temperature dropping as low as 7°C.



