Weather update: Karachi experiences coldest winter in 10 years

KARACHI: With the temperature dropping to 5.6°C, the port city broke a 10-year record for the lowest temperature on Friday.
According to a statement issued by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the last time Karachi's temperature dropped lowest at 6.5°C was in 2014.
The cold spell is expected to continue for the next 24 hours with a humidity level of 46% and winds blowing from the north at 10km per hour.
Previously, the Met Office had predicted that the cold wave would last till Sunday, January 3, with temperature dropping as low as 7°C.