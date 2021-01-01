Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas ring in New Year together in London

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas snuggled with each other in loved-up photos on New Year's Eve

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed New Year 2021 side by side in London.

The power couple snuggled with each other in loved-up photos they uploaded on the internet.

In the New Year's Eve snap Pee Cee posted, she can be seen wearing golden '2021' glasses while hugging Nick.

"Let’s gooooo! Happy new year everyone ! Can’t wait for 2021 to hopefully make everything better.." she captioned the post.



Meghan Markle's best friend, Jessica Mulroney commented on the picture saying, "Happy new year love birds."

Meanwhile, Nick posted a similar photo wearing the same glasses. He captioned it as, "Future looking bright! Happy new year from London everyone! #happynewyear."







