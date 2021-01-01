How Meghan Markle's New Year's resolution led her to marry Prince Harry

Meghan Markle revealed she used to have similar New Year's resolution before she met Prince Harry

Meghan Markle always had everything planned to the books.



The Duchess of Sussex revealed she used to have similar New Year's resolution everytime.

However, in 2016, right before she crossed paths with Prince Harry, her affirmations changed and fate brought the two to each other's doorstep.

Meghan wrote in a piece on her blog The Tig the year she married Prince Harry, "This year, I resolve not to have a resolution."

“For this new year, the only thing I aim to do is to approach life playfully. To laugh and enjoy, to keep my standards high but my level of self-acceptance higher,” Meghan continued.

“My New Year’s resolution is to leave room for magic. To make my plans, and be okay if they sometimes break. To set my goals, but to be open to change,” she added, before encouraging others to follow the same rule.

Right after she decided to 'leave room for magic' Meghan met Harry on a blind date and the rest is history.