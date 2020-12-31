Prince Harry receives apology over ‘false’ article about the Royal Marines

Prince Harry has received an apology by British tabloid, the Mail on Sunday after it falsely claiming that he hadn’t been in contact with the Royal Marines since his royal exit.



On Sunday, the paper issued an apology to the Duke of Sussex over an article published on October 25, 2020, stating that he had ignored a letter from the former Army head Lord Dannatt, appealing to him to support the military community in Britain.

It also claimed that the duke had not been in contact with the Royal Marines ever since he stepped down from his role as Captain General in March following his departure from the British royal family with wife Meghan Markle.

Following the article, Harry had filed a lawsuit against the publishers of the tabloid.

Subsequently, the statement of apology by the Mail on Sunday was published in the paper’s ‘Clarifications and corrections’ page, reading.

"An article on 25 October 2020 reported that Prince Harry had been accused by a top general of turning his back on the Royal Marines since withdrawing from his military roles in March and that, in an apparent snub to the Armed Forces, he had failed to reply to a letter from Lord Dannatt, a former Chief of the General Staff,” it read.

"We now understand that Harry has been in contact in a private capacity with individuals in the military including in the Royal Marines to offer informal support since March and that whilst he did not initially receive the letter from Lord Dannatt referred to in the article due to administrative issues he has since replied on becoming aware of it," it added.

"We apologise to Prince Harry and have made a donation to the Invictus Games Foundation,” it concluded.