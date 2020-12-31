Hilaria Baldwin defends herself as her Spanish heritage controversy escalates

The entire fiasco unleashed after Twitter user @lenibriscoe ousted Hilaria Baldwin's fluctuating accent

American author Hilaria Baldwin has stirred quite a bit of chaos of late with doubts arising on the authenticity of her Spanish heritage.

During an interview with The New York Times, the yoga instructor, 36, wore her heart on her sleeve and made an attempt to set the record straight in the midst of circulating rumours about her ‘faking’ her Spanish roots.

"Today we have an opportunity to clarify for people who have been confused and have been confused in some ways by people misrepresenting me,” she told the paper.

"The things I have shared about myself are very clear. I was born in Boston. I spent time in Boston and in Spain. My family now lives in Spain. I moved to New York when I was 19 years old and I have lived here ever since. For me, I feel like I have spent 10 years sharing that story over and over again. And now it seems like it's not enough,” Baldwin told NYT.

Her statement comes after users pointed out that her Creative Artists Agency bio listed Mallorca, Spain as her place of birth, and not Boston.

As per the article published, Baldwin had visited Spain when she was a baby and from thereon, had continued to visit on a yearly basis.

Therefore, she claims it isn’t misleading to refer to Spain as her home.

“Home is where my parents are going to be. If my parents move to China, I am going to go to China and say, ‘I'm going home.’”