Prince Harry, William competed in a dance battle at Meghan's wedding, thanks to James Corden

James Corden kept guests at Meghan and Harry's wedding reception entertained at the Frogmore Cottage

James Corden hosted a dance face-off between Prince Harry and Prince William at the royal wedding of Meghan Markle.



Corden, who is an old friend of the Sussexes, was responsible of keeping guests at Meghan and Harry's wedding reception entertained at the Frogmore Cottage.

From what insiders have revealed, the event became "raucous", with members of the royal family getting involved in activities ranging from dance-offs to beer pong.

Corden was "doing his best to entertain... which went down a treat," said a royal tipster.

"He even compered a dance-off between Harry, Charles and William," the Mirror cited a source as saying.



"Everyone was laughing because it’s something no one expected. Meghan and her mum also joined in. Then everyone danced, which really kicked off the party," they added.

Meanwhile, tennis stalwart Serena Williams "played beer pong like it was tennis."

