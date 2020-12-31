Queen Elizabeth to clip Meghan and Harry's wings over betrayal to royal family

Queen Elizabeth will snatch Meghan and Harry's freedom if they ever decide to come back into the royal fold

As Megxit review nears, Queen Elizabeth will want to 'clip the wings' of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for their commercial deals in the US.

As explained by royal expert Russell Myers, the monarch will have to reach an agreement with the Sussexes, if they ever decide to come back into the royal fold.

Myers told 9Honey, "I don't think they will ban him from coming back. Harry is a very popular member of the family however they do want to clip their wings a little bit.

"They have launched this juggernaut persona, they're very, very popular in the States. They've been signing these big-money deals and it needs to work for both parties," he added. "I think that will be the main crux of these meetings that are coming up in the future."

The expert continued, "I think there's a lot of water under the bridge. We have to remember that it was an absolute bombshell statement that they didn't tell the Queen, they didn't tell Charles or William - the senior royals.



"They completely blindsided them with their decision and I think tensions are still running pretty high with that, to be honest," Myers concluded.