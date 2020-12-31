close
Thu Dec 31, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
December 31, 2020

Did you know Ellen DeGeneres is Queen Elizabeth's 19th cousin? DNA chart proves!

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Dec 31, 2020
Ellen DeGeneres is Queen Elizabeth's 19th cousin! 

In a shocking revelation, we found out famed comedienne Ellen DeGeneres is royalty!

The talk show host is Queen Elizabeth's 19th cousin, twice removed, through King Edward III. 

Not only this, Ellen is also related to the Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton and while this may come as a shock to everyone, their DNA charts have revealed that the two extremely famous women are indeed cousins.

Read More: Prince Harry changed his British accent to pander to the Americans in striking podcast

The bombshell information first came in 2018 when Ellen said, "She refuses to admit it and I don’t know why. But I am going to be at Wimbledon and if my cousin Kate is there I’m going to bring the DNA chart with me.”

The claim has been substantiated by  an ancestral tracing company in Boston, which found out that  Kate and Ellen are related through Sir Thomas Fairfax and his wife, Agnes Gascoigne, who lived in England in the early 1500s.

“Kate Middleton and I are distant cousins and I don’t know if she thinks I’m joking, but I’m going to confront her," said the American talk show host.

