Lori Loughlin extremely anxious over husband serving prison term amid COVID-19 outbreak

Lori Loughlin's husband Mossimo Giannulli is still behind bars for five months

Lori Loughlin walked out of prison a free woman after serving two months in jail in college admissions scam.

However, her husband Mossimo Giannulli, is still behind bars for five months.

According to an insider, "She is very relieved and happy to be home. She has felt stressed about Mossimo, but got an update that he is doing okay."



The source went on to reveal to PEOPLE, "[Giannulli] has also been isolated because of COVID.

"This whole nightmare won't stop completely until Mossimo is released too. But Lori still seems positive. She spent yesterday with her girls and she is looking forward to the new year.”

The Full House alum had a tearful reunion with her daughters, Isabella Rose and Olivia Jade, after getting released on December 28.



A second source revealed Loughlin "seems beyond relieved that she can put her prison sentence behind her."

"It's the most stressful thing she has ever dealt with. She plans on spending New Year's with Olivia and Bella," they added.