After marriage Prince Philip thought Queen Elizabeth was taking pity on him

Netflix has come under criticism for its popular series "The Crown" , with experts and royal fans attacking the streaming giant for controversial depictions of certain royal family members.

While Netflix has made clear that The TV series is a work of fiction, it has refuse to add disclaimers at the start of episodes of its hit series

In the episode 5 of the season 1 of "The Crown" Prince Philip says he is treated as an outsider by the British royal family when he is asked by Queen Elizabeth to head her Coronation Committee

The episode titled "Smoke and Mirrors" shows the Queen preparing for her coronation and wants to see her husband as chairman of the committee.

An interesting conversation takes place between the royal couple when the Duke of Edinburgh asks his wife to "stop patronizing me". And when the Queen says she is not trying to matronizing him, the prince says "yes, you are, you're taking pity on me and giving me a job for appearance's sake".

The Queen tells him "I want to make a public declaration of my trust in you.I was just thinking how i'd like us to spend more time together."

The couple is then seen travelling in a car where Prince Philip expresses his concern that he would not be welcomed as a chairman of the Coronation Committee

"They won't listen to me. the grey, old men.The men with mustaches? they hate me," he says.

When the Queen argues "they do not hate you", her husband says "they do. They treat me as an outsider. An irrelevance. Everyone does.

While many British viewers have enjoyed watching “The Crown”, the most recent season has attracted criticism from some commentators over scenes suggesting that the late Princess Diana was treated coldly, even cruelly, by senior royals.



